Kyodo News

February 16, 2017 13:22

12:01 16 February 2017

Digital device recycling drive for Tokyo 2020 medals begins

TOKYO, Feb. 16, Kyodo

The Tokyo Metropolitan government on Thursday started accepting cell phones and other digital devices from the public in order to recycle their components for use in the medals handed out to athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The Tokyo government installed a box on the ground floor of a metropolitan government building in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward to collect nine types of small digital devices, such as digital cameras and portable music players, containing metals that can be used to produce the medals.

Gov. Yuriko Koike attended the ceremony marking the start of the collection drive, which she has billed as an effort to make use of an "urban mine."

In April the 2020 Tokyo Olympic organizing committee plans to make a nationwide call for the used devices. The metal collected through the effort will be donated to the organizing committee.

Eight tons of metals are expected to be necessary to produce approximately 5,000 medals for the sporting event.

Donations will be accepted between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. No mail-in donation is accepted. Donors are to receive a thank you message from the governor in return.

==Kyodo

