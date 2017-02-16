Malaysia nabs 2nd suspect over murder of N. Korean leader's brother

Malaysian police announced Thursday the arrest of a second woman suspected of being involved in the killing of the elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The suspect, who was arrested about 2 a.m., held an Indonesian passport under the name of Siti Aishah, stating she was born on Feb. 11, 1992, the police said.

South Korea's government said Wednesday it was certain that the 45-year-old estranged brother, Kim Jong Nam, was murdered at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, possibly with poison.