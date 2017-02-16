14:10 16 February 2017
FOCUS: Toshiba gropes for growth strategy with chip ops sell-off
By Akiko Yasuhara
TOKYO, Feb. 16, Kyodo
Toshiba Corp. is in dire need of a new growth strategy, with the fate of its core chip and nuclear power operations hanging in the balance as it makes last-ditch efforts to stay afloat.
Toshiba said Tuesday that it expects a loss of 712.5 billion yen ($6.23 billion) from its U.S. nuclear business in the April-December period and that the technology conglomerate fell into negative net worth of 191.2 billion yen at the end of December.
At a press conference, Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa did not rule out selling the firm's entire chip business and reducing its stake in its U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co.
