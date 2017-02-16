Close

Kyodo News

February 16, 2017 15:21

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:10 16 February 2017

FOCUS: Toshiba gropes for growth strategy with chip ops sell-off

By Akiko Yasuhara
TOKYO, Feb. 16, Kyodo

Toshiba Corp. is in dire need of a new growth strategy, with the fate of its core chip and nuclear power operations hanging in the balance as it makes last-ditch efforts to stay afloat.

Toshiba said Tuesday that it expects a loss of 712.5 billion yen ($6.23 billion) from its U.S. nuclear business in the April-December period and that the technology conglomerate fell into negative net worth of 191.2 billion yen at the end of December.

At a press conference, Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa did not rule out selling the firm's entire chip business and reducing its stake in its U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 10 Feb 2017Fire in subway injures 16 in Hong Kong: reports
  2. 10 Feb 2017Japan gov't OKs bill to promote recovery of disaster-hit Fukushima
  3. 10 Feb 2017Heavy snow falls along Sea of Japan, transportation disrupted
  4. 11 Feb 2017Abe, Trump agree to discuss 2-way trade framework after U.S. TPP exit
  5. 11 Feb 2017Philippines hit by M6.7 quake, injuries and damages reported

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete