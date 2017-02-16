Japanese-invested Group Lease eyes double net profit this year

Digital financial service provider Group Lease Public Co., focused on the motorcycle hire purchase business, is aiming to double its net profit to over $60 million this year while continuing to expand into Africa and Europe as well as Southeast Asia.

Group Lease, listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand and 26 percent owned by Tokyo-based Wedge Holdings Co., said on Tuesday it chalked up a record net profit of $32 million in 2016, up 82 percent from the previous year and higher than its earlier projection of $30 million.

The firm's chief executive officer, Mitsuji Konoshita, said net profit is expected to double this year, buoyed by mergers and acquisitions, for which it plans to spend $78 million. Nine M&A deals are being negotiated, six of them in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations region.