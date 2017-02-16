16:14 16 February 2017
N. Korea celebrates key anniversary of late leader
BEIJING, Feb. 16, Kyodo
North Koreans celebrated the 75th anniversary of late leader Kim Jong Il's birth Thursday, as the rest of the world gives greater attention to the unfolding saga surrounding the death of his eldest son.
The celebration comes a day after South Korea's government said it was certain that 45-year-old Kim Jong Nam was murdered earlier this week at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, possibly with poison.
To mark the anniversary, current North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, the mausoleum of Kim Jong Il and state founder Kim Il Sung, with numerous senior officials at midnight to pay tribute to his father and grandfather, according to the country's official media.
