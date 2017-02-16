Close

Kyodo News

February 16, 2017 17:14

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:14 16 February 2017

N. Korea celebrates key anniversary of late leader

BEIJING, Feb. 16, Kyodo

North Koreans celebrated the 75th anniversary of late leader Kim Jong Il's birth Thursday, as the rest of the world gives greater attention to the unfolding saga surrounding the death of his eldest son.

The celebration comes a day after South Korea's government said it was certain that 45-year-old Kim Jong Nam was murdered earlier this week at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, possibly with poison.

To mark the anniversary, current North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, the mausoleum of Kim Jong Il and state founder Kim Il Sung, with numerous senior officials at midnight to pay tribute to his father and grandfather, according to the country's official media.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 10 Feb 2017Fire in subway injures 16 in Hong Kong: reports
  2. 10 Feb 2017Japan gov't OKs bill to promote recovery of disaster-hit Fukushima
  3. 10 Feb 2017Heavy snow falls along Sea of Japan, transportation disrupted
  4. 11 Feb 2017Abe, Trump agree to discuss 2-way trade framework after U.S. TPP exit
  5. 11 Feb 2017Philippines hit by M6.7 quake, injuries and damages reported

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete