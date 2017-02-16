Malaysia confirms death of N. Korean leader's brother

Malaysian authorities confirmed Thursday the death of Kim Jong Nam, the elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, following an attack at Kuala Lumpur's international airport earlier in the week.

Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi said Kim Jong Nam's passport, bearing the name Kim Chol, was authentic, and added it was likely he had been using two identities.

He also added that police had said the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur had confirmed the identity of the deceased.