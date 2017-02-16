Ski jumping: Takanashi scores record-equaling 53rd World Cup win

Japanese ski jumping superstar Sara Takanashi captured the 53rd World Cup title of her career to tie Gregor Schlierenzauer's all-time record at a meet in South Korea on Thursday.

A day after securing her fourth overall World Cup title, Takanashi had jumps of 99.5 and 97 meters to post a winning total of 215.1 points on the second day of the test event for next year's Pyeongchang Olympics.

Takanashi finished ahead of compatriot Yuki Ito, who had won Wednesday's event. Ito scored 213.6 and Norway's Maren Lundby was third with 210.2.