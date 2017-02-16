Malaysia holds more suspects in murder of N. Korean leader's brother

Malaysian authorities said Thursday they have taken into custody two additional people in connection with the suspected assassination of a man whom they have verified as the elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Malaysia, as well as North Korea, officially confirmed that a man who died while he was on the way to a hospital on Monday following an attack, possibly involving poison, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport was Kim Jong Nam.

Local police announced the arrest of a second woman in Malaysia in connection with the killing of 45-year-old Kim. They said the suspect, who was arrested around 2 a.m., held an Indonesian passport and identified her as Siti Aishah.