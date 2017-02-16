Hitachi teams up with U.S. nuclear power operator for British project

Hitachi Ltd. said Thursday it has partnered with the Exelon Corp. group to promote a nuclear power project in Britain, as it seeks to use the largest U.S. nuclear power plant operator's expertise in running a reactor.

Horizon Nuclear Power Ltd., Hitachi's nuclear unit in Britain, is cooperating with Exelon Generation to operate two advanced boiling water reactors that are scheduled to begin commercial operation from the early 2020s. Exelon Generation operates 22 reactors in the United States.

Hitachi acquired Horizon Nuclear Power in 2012 to expand its nuclear power business overseas.