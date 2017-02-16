UPDATE2 Robot survey of severely damaged Fukushima reactor ends in failure

The operator of the disaster-struck Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant said Thursday an attempt to take a close look inside the severely damaged No. 2 reactor using a scorpion-shaped robot ended in failure due to a technical flaw.

The failure of the first full-fledged attempt to examine the highly radioactive residue of melted nuclear fuel inside the reactor is expected to complicate the effort by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and the government to decommission the plant.

However, TEPCO said at a press conference, "We have received great hints for the next step."