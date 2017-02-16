Close

Kyodo News

February 17, 2017 0:06

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

23:34 16 February 2017

UPDATE2 Robot survey of severely damaged Fukushima reactor ends in failure

TOKYO, Feb. 16, Kyodo

The operator of the disaster-struck Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant said Thursday an attempt to take a close look inside the severely damaged No. 2 reactor using a scorpion-shaped robot ended in failure due to a technical flaw.

The failure of the first full-fledged attempt to examine the highly radioactive residue of melted nuclear fuel inside the reactor is expected to complicate the effort by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and the government to decommission the plant.

However, TEPCO said at a press conference, "We have received great hints for the next step."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Robot survey of severely damaged Fukushima reactor ends in failure
  • TEPCO launches robot survey of crippled No. 2 Fukushima reactor
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Feb 2017Abe, Trump agree to discuss 2-way trade framework after U.S. TPP exit
  2. 11 Feb 2017Philippines hit by M6.7 quake, injuries and damages reported
  3. 14 Feb 2017URGENT: Malaysia's police confirm death of N. Korean leader's half-brother
  4. 15 Feb 2017N. Korean leader's half-brother dies in Malaysia
  5. 14 Feb 2017Philippines extends timetable in shift to Japanese digital TV standard

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete