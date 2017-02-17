Malaysia holds more suspects in murder of N. Korean leader's brother

Malaysian authorities said Thursday they have taken into custody two additional people in connection with the suspected assassination of a man whom they have verified as the elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Meanwhile, Malaysia and North Korea have both officially confirmed that the man who died en route to hospital Monday following a possible poison attack at Kuala Lumpur International Airport was Kim Jong Nam, according to Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Local police announced the arrest of a second woman in Malaysia in connection with the killing of 45-year-old Kim. They said the Indonesian passport holder, identified as Siti Aishah, was arrested around 2 a.m. Thursday.