Kyodo News

February 17, 2017 1:43

00:51 17 February 2017

G-20 foreign ministers begin talks, focus on global issues

BONN, Feb. 16, Kyodo

Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 major developed and emerging economies began a two-day meeting in Bonn, Germany, on Thursday, focusing on global issues such as development, peace building and cooperation with Africa.

The meeting marks U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's debut on the world stage after taking up the post Feb. 1. His G-20 peers are anxious to hear about the new administration's foreign and security policies, especially President Donald Trump's views on alliances and multilateral diplomacy that may contradict his "America First" mantra, according to delegates.

Germany, host of the gathering, has expressed eagerness to advance 17 sustainable development goals the international community aims for by 2030. The G-20 ministers will also discuss ways to prevent conflicts and build peace, as well as to assist the development of Africa.

