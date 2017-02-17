S. Korea court OKs warrant to arrest Samsung heir-apparent

A Seoul court on Friday issued a warrant to arrest Lee Jae Yong, the heir-apparent of the Samsung business group, on bribery charges in connection with an influence-peddling scandal that has implicated President Park Geun Hye and her confidante Choi Soon Sil.

The decision by the Seoul Central District Court came a day after it had a hearing on the second request by special prosecutors for a warrant to arrest Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co.

The prosecutors' first request, which sought to arrest Lee on charges of bribery, embezzlement and perjury, was rejected by the court last month.