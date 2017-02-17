Samsung group heir-apparent arrested on bribery charges

Samsung group heir-apparent Lee Jae Yong was arrested by prosecutors Friday on bribery charges linked to an influence-peddling scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun Hye.

The 48-year-old vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co. is suspected of offering bribes to Park's confidante Choi Soon Sil in exchange for the state-run pension fund's backing of a merger of two Samsung affiliates in 2015.

The merger is believed to have been aimed at solidifying Lee's influence in the company as heir apparent. He has effectively led the Samsung group since his father, Chairman Lee Kun Hee, suffered a heart attack in May 2014.