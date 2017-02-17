Close

Kyodo News

February 17, 2017 10:59

10:07 17 February 2017

Japan's foreign minister urges world to comply with cyberspace rules

BONN, Feb. 17, Kyodo

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday urged the international community to comply with rules and norms in the cyber arena in a veiled criticism against cyberattacks and other activities allegedly involving China and Russia.

Speaking on the first day of a two-day foreign ministerial meeting of the Group of 20 major economies in Bonn, Germany, Kishida said it is problematic that some parties do not comply with existing rules or that they distort them to suit their needs, according to Japanese officials.

Kishida made the comments, without elaborating, in the presence of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a dinner session hosted by German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, the officials said.

