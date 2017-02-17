Close

Kyodo News

February 17, 2017 12:30

11:09 17 February 2017

Japan asks Britain to ensure transparency over exit from EU

BONN, Feb. 17, Kyodo

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida asked his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Thursday to ensure "transparency and predictability" with regard to Britain's planned exit from the European Union.

In a meeting in Bonn, Germany, Kishida requested that Brexit not affect Japanese companies operating in Britain, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Johnson was quoted by the ministry as saying that Britain wants to continue to be an attractive place for Japanese companies and to serve as a gateway to the European market.

