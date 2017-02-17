Close

Kyodo News

February 17, 2017 14:01

12:50 17 February 2017

Scope of new conspiracy bill reined in, targets fewer crimes: source

TOKYO, Feb. 17, Kyodo

The Japanese government, aiming to enact a contentious terrorism conspiracy bill, has whittled down the number of crimes punishable to less than half of the 676 proposed previously, a source close to the matter said Friday.

The bill would amend Japan's law on organized crime to add a charge of making preparations for terrorism. Past bills of a similar nature have floundered amid criticism that they could be used as a front for human rights abuses by suppressing civic groups and arbitrarily punishing people who have committed no crime.

The reworked bill, which identifies 277 punishable crimes, is expected to get Cabinet approval early next month so it can be submitted to the Diet, with the government citing the need for a tool to better combat terrorist plots as Tokyo prepares to host the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

