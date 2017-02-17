Samsung group heir apparent arrested on bribery charges

Samsung group heir apparent Lee Jae Yong was arrested by prosecutors Friday on bribery and other charges linked to an influence-peddling scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun Hye, causing a setback to the country's largest business conglomerate.

The 48-year-old vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co. was taken into custody after the Seoul Central District Court approved early Friday morning the special prosecutors' second request for a warrant to arrest him, making Lee the first Samsung leader to be detained in a criminal investigation.

The arrest has dealt a fresh blow to Samsung at a time when it is hoping to rebuild consumer confidence following last year's global recall of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone due to safety issues. It also raises concerns that a leadership vacuum would delay major business decisions in the group.