Close

Kyodo News

February 17, 2017 14:01

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:52 17 February 2017

Samsung group heir apparent arrested on bribery charges

SEOUL, Feb. 17, Kyodo

Samsung group heir apparent Lee Jae Yong was arrested by prosecutors Friday on bribery and other charges linked to an influence-peddling scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun Hye, causing a setback to the country's largest business conglomerate.

The 48-year-old vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co. was taken into custody after the Seoul Central District Court approved early Friday morning the special prosecutors' second request for a warrant to arrest him, making Lee the first Samsung leader to be detained in a criminal investigation.

The arrest has dealt a fresh blow to Samsung at a time when it is hoping to rebuild consumer confidence following last year's global recall of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone due to safety issues. It also raises concerns that a leadership vacuum would delay major business decisions in the group.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Feb 2017Abe, Trump agree to discuss 2-way trade framework after U.S. TPP exit
  2. 11 Feb 2017Philippines hit by M6.7 quake, injuries and damages reported
  3. 14 Feb 2017URGENT: Malaysia's police confirm death of N. Korean leader's half-brother
  4. 14 Feb 2017Philippines extends timetable in shift to Japanese digital TV standard
  5. 15 Feb 2017N. Korean leader's half-brother dies in Malaysia

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete