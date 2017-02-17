12:52 17 February 2017
Samsung group heir apparent arrested on bribery charges
SEOUL, Feb. 17, Kyodo
Samsung group heir apparent Lee Jae Yong was arrested by prosecutors Friday on bribery and other charges linked to an influence-peddling scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun Hye, causing a setback to the country's largest business conglomerate.
The 48-year-old vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co. was taken into custody after the Seoul Central District Court approved early Friday morning the special prosecutors' second request for a warrant to arrest him, making Lee the first Samsung leader to be detained in a criminal investigation.
The arrest has dealt a fresh blow to Samsung at a time when it is hoping to rebuild consumer confidence following last year's global recall of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone due to safety issues. It also raises concerns that a leadership vacuum would delay major business decisions in the group.
