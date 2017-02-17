Close

Kyodo News

February 17, 2017

14:20 17 February 2017

Daiwa Securities ordered to pay $153 mil. over remittance

TOKYO, Feb. 17, Kyodo

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. said Friday that it has been ordered by a British court to pay roughly $152.8 million in damages over a money transfer by its subsidiary in England.

The Japanese brokerage and financial service group said that as a result of the order, issued Thursday, it may book a reserve for the damages for the business year ending March 31.

According to Daiwa Securities, its British subsidiary, Daiwa Capital Markets Europe Ltd., made a payment related to stock lending directly to the chairman of a client company, instead of to the entity itself, from June to July 2009 under instructions from the executive.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

