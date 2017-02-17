14:20 17 February 2017
Daiwa Securities ordered to pay $153 mil. over remittance
TOKYO, Feb. 17, Kyodo
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. said Friday that it has been ordered by a British court to pay roughly $152.8 million in damages over a money transfer by its subsidiary in England.
The Japanese brokerage and financial service group said that as a result of the order, issued Thursday, it may book a reserve for the damages for the business year ending March 31.
According to Daiwa Securities, its British subsidiary, Daiwa Capital Markets Europe Ltd., made a payment related to stock lending directly to the chairman of a client company, instead of to the entity itself, from June to July 2009 under instructions from the executive.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.