Close

Kyodo News

February 17, 2017 15:32

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:09 17 February 2017

Japanese chef for ex-N. Korean leader opens restaurant in Pyongyang

BEIJING, Feb. 17, Kyodo

A Japanese sushi chef who had worked for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's late father for more than a decade has opened his own restaurant in Pyongyang, people with knowledge of the situation said Friday.

The restaurant, called Takahashi, in a department store in the central part of the North Korean capital offers a sushi course, priced from $50 to $150, as well as other Japanese dishes, they said.

The chef, known by the alias Kenji Fujimoto, met with Kim for the first time in about four years last April in Pyongyang.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Feb 2017Abe, Trump agree to discuss 2-way trade framework after U.S. TPP exit
  2. 11 Feb 2017Philippines hit by M6.7 quake, injuries and damages reported
  3. 14 Feb 2017URGENT: Malaysia's police confirm death of N. Korean leader's half-brother
  4. 14 Feb 2017Philippines extends timetable in shift to Japanese digital TV standard
  5. 15 Feb 2017N. Korean leader's half-brother dies in Malaysia

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete