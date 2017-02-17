Japanese chef for ex-N. Korean leader opens restaurant in Pyongyang

A Japanese sushi chef who had worked for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's late father for more than a decade has opened his own restaurant in Pyongyang, people with knowledge of the situation said Friday.

The restaurant, called Takahashi, in a department store in the central part of the North Korean capital offers a sushi course, priced from $50 to $150, as well as other Japanese dishes, they said.

The chef, known by the alias Kenji Fujimoto, met with Kim for the first time in about four years last April in Pyongyang.