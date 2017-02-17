Close

Kyodo News

February 17, 2017 18:34

18:10 17 February 2017

Video Advisory (Feb. 17) Horyuji Buddha statue to be duplicated

TOKYO, Feb. 17, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Horyuji Buddha statue to be duplicated

-- Tokyo University of the Arts and the municipal governments of Takaoka and Nanto are duplicating Horyuji's Buddha statue, a designated national treasure, using the same materials to reproduce the texture of the original. People will be able to touch the "clone statue" when it is displayed in Takaoka from March 10 to 20, 2017. The original statue cannot be removed from the temple.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15877/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

