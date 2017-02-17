Taiwan probing alleged dumping of nuclear waste off island

Taiwan's Atomic Energy Council said Friday it needs more time to verify an allegation raised last week that radioactive nuclear waste was dumped in waters off Taiwan in the 1990s.

AEC Vice Chairman Chiou Syh-tsong told a press conference that the council cannot at the moment confirm the authenticity of the allegation revealed in declassified Italian government documents.

"Our preliminary investigation indicated that it should be something that has not yet been verified," he said, stressing that the council cannot completely rule out such a possibility.