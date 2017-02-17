Close

Kyodo News

February 17, 2017 20:05

19:42 17 February 2017

Japan, S. Korea ministers meet in Germany over "comfort women" statues

BONN, Feb. 17, Kyodo

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and his South Korean counterpart Yun Byung Se began talks Friday in Bonn at which they are expected to discuss so-called "comfort women" statues South Korean civic groups have erected near Japanese diplomatic establishments in Seoul and Busan.

Japan has been calling for removing the statues, one in front of its embassy in Seoul and another outside its consulate in Busan, saying their presence runs counter to a landmark 2015 agreement to "finally and irreversibly" resolve a protracted dispute over Korean women forced into wartime Japanese brothels.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Kishida indicated he will take up the matter in talks with Yun. "I would like to communicate (with Yun) as to how the two countries should advance relations toward the future," he said.

