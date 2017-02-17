U.S., China foreign ministers meet 1st time in Trump era

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday held their first direct talks as the two countries seek to develop relations despite numerous differences.

The meeting to discuss "bilateral ties and issues of mutual concern" took place in the German city of Bonn on the sidelines of a gathering together with their counterparts from the Group of 20 major economies, according to China's state-run Xinhua News Agency.

It also marked the first known face-to-face ministerial contact between the two countries since U.S. President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20.