A-bomb survivors' children sue gov't for disqualifying them from aid

Children of Hiroshima atomic-bomb survivors sued the central government on Friday, claiming it has denied them their constitutional right to pursue happiness by failing to provide them with financial support.

In what the plaintiffs say is Japan's first lawsuit over the radiation impact on survivors' children, they are seeking a change to the financial aid program so that so-called second-generation hibakusha can also be covered under the Atomic Bomb Survivors' Assistance Law.

Arguing that their parents' exposure to radiation from the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima has affected their own health, the plaintiffs, 22 second-generation hibakusha, are demanding that the government pay them 100,000 yen each in compensation.