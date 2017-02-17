21:16 17 February 2017
7 H.K. police jailed over 2014 beating of pro-democracy protester
HONG KONG, Feb. 17, Kyodo
A Hong Kong court on Friday sentenced seven police officers to two years in prison for assaulting a protester during a massive pro-democracy demonstration in 2014.
The seven officers -- Wong Cho-shing, Lau Cheuk-ngai, Pak Wing-bun, Lau Hing-pui, Chan Siu-tan, Kwan Ka-ho, and Wong Wai-ho -- were captured on video punching and kicking protester Ken Tsang after he was already subdued and pinned on the ground on Oct. 15, 2014, in the heat of a 79-day protest.
Tsang had earlier that night poured an unknown liquid from an overpass on a different group of police officers below as they were clearing protesters rallying near the government headquarters in Admiralty.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.