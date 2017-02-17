Close

February 17, 2017 21:36

21:16 17 February 2017

7 H.K. police jailed over 2014 beating of pro-democracy protester

HONG KONG, Feb. 17, Kyodo

A Hong Kong court on Friday sentenced seven police officers to two years in prison for assaulting a protester during a massive pro-democracy demonstration in 2014.

The seven officers -- Wong Cho-shing, Lau Cheuk-ngai, Pak Wing-bun, Lau Hing-pui, Chan Siu-tan, Kwan Ka-ho, and Wong Wai-ho -- were captured on video punching and kicking protester Ken Tsang after he was already subdued and pinned on the ground on Oct. 15, 2014, in the heat of a 79-day protest.

Tsang had earlier that night poured an unknown liquid from an overpass on a different group of police officers below as they were clearing protesters rallying near the government headquarters in Admiralty.

