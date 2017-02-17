Fate of N. Korean's body still up in air, Malaysia police say

Malaysian police said Friday that what to do with the body of the murdered half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be determined only after medical examiners establish the cause of his death.

They said North Korea officially submitted a request Thursday to claim the body of Kim Jong Nam, who was murdered at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday, possibly with poison, through its embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

However, Malaysia's Selangor state police chief Abdul Samah Mat told Kyodo News that the body cannot be released before the autopsy results come out and suggested that might happen until next week.