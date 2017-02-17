Close

Kyodo News

February 18, 2017 0:38

23:53 17 February 2017

Japan, S. Korea at odds over "comfort women" statues

BONN, Feb. 17, Kyodo

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and his South Korean counterpart Yun Byung Se were at odds Friday over so-called "comfort women" statues South Korean civic groups have erected near Japanese diplomatic establishments in Seoul and Busan, according to a Japanese official.

Meeting on the sidelines of a Group of 20 foreign ministerial meeting in Bonn, Germany, Kishida demanded that South Korea remove a statue symbolizing comfort women that stands in front of the Japanese consulate in Busan, the official said.

The statue was set up in December, an act that ran counter to a landmark 2015 bilateral agreement to "finally and irreversibly" resolve a protracted dispute over comfort women, a euphemism for women forced into wartime Japanese brothels.

  • Japan, S. Korea foreign ministers meet in Germany
