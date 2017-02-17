Japan, S. Korea at odds over "comfort women" statues

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and his South Korean counterpart Yun Byung Se were at odds Friday over so-called "comfort women" statues South Korean civic groups have erected near Japanese diplomatic establishments in Seoul and Busan, according to a Japanese official.

Meeting on the sidelines of a Group of 20 foreign ministerial meeting in Bonn, Germany, Kishida demanded that South Korea remove a statue symbolizing comfort women that stands in front of the Japanese consulate in Busan, the official said.

The statue was set up in December, an act that ran counter to a landmark 2015 bilateral agreement to "finally and irreversibly" resolve a protracted dispute over comfort women, a euphemism for women forced into wartime Japanese brothels.