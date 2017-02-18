Toshiba wants to sell chip business without job losses

Toshiba Corp. wants to sell its chip business in a deal where the potential buyer would retain its current number of employees, sources close to the matter said Friday.

The stance is intended to allay concerns within and without the troubled company about the possibility of major job cuts as a result of a foreign company or investment fund taking control of the chip business, they said.

Toshiba had earlier decided not to sell any stake in its chip business before the March 31 end of the current business year, in a move that makes it certain the company will have a negative net worth at the year's end.