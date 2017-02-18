Close

Kyodo News

February 18, 2017 5:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

04:18 18 February 2017

Toshiba wants to sell chip business without job losses

TOKYO, Feb. 18, Kyodo

Toshiba Corp. wants to sell its chip business in a deal where the potential buyer would retain its current number of employees, sources close to the matter said Friday.

The stance is intended to allay concerns within and without the troubled company about the possibility of major job cuts as a result of a foreign company or investment fund taking control of the chip business, they said.

Toshiba had earlier decided not to sell any stake in its chip business before the March 31 end of the current business year, in a move that makes it certain the company will have a negative net worth at the year's end.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 14 Feb 2017URGENT: Malaysia's police confirm death of N. Korean leader's half-brother
  2. 14 Feb 2017Philippines extends timetable in shift to Japanese digital TV standard
  3. 15 Feb 2017N. Korean leader's half-brother dies in Malaysia
  4. 15 Feb 2017S. Korea certain N. Korean leader's brother murdered in Malaysia
  5. 15 Feb 2017Japan offers 4.8 bil. yen aid to improve water supply in Nepalese city

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete