13:59 18 February 2017
N. Korean man arrested over Kim Jong Nam's murder: Malaysia police
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 18, Kyodo
Malaysian police said Saturday they have arrested a North Korean man in connection with the murder of the elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
An identification card in the man's possession showed that his name is Ri Jong Chol, born May 6, 1970 in North Korea, according to the police.
The man was arrested around 9:50 p.m. on Friday in Malaysia's Selangor, the police said.
