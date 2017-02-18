Golf: Matsuyama struggles in storm-suspended Genesis Open

Hideki Matsuyama had an uncharacteristic six bogeys Friday in the second round of the Genesis Open that was affected by high winds and heavy rain as play was suspended for the second straight day.

While Matsuyama fell to 100th place, Sam Saunders, grandson of American golf legend Arnold Palmer, and Jhnonattan Vegas of Venezuela share the lead at 7-under after a rainstorm hit Southern California and only 24 players completed the second round at Riviera Country Club.

Saunders, who had a first-round 64, remained atop the leaderboard without hitting a shot on Friday and was joined by Vegas, who was 3-under through 14 holes in the second round before the horn sounded.

Matsuyama birdied the remaining two holes earlier in the day and was four shots off the pace going into the second round, but hit into a bunker in the 10th for his first of six bogeys and was 6-over through 15 holes.

The 24-year-old world No. 5 won the Phoenix Open last weekend and a victory here at the $7 million event that features world No. 1 Jason Day of Australia and world No. 3 Dustin Johnson of the United States could bump him up into the top spot in world rankings.

Johnson, who was also among those who didn't play the second round, is tied for fourth, while Day is tied for 34th on the latest leaderboard.

Ryo Ishikawa, who was 90th after the opening round, shot a second-round 79 for a 9-over total.

==Kyodo