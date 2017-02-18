Asian Games: Japan men, women win curling openers as Games begin

Japan beat Taiwan 11-3 in the men's curling preliminary round as the eighth Asian Winter Games got under way Saturday in Sapporo, while the women's team also eased to a 17-1 win over Qatar at the meet being held in Japan for the first time since 2003.

The men's team, whose members are drawn from the SC Karuizawa Club that won its fifth straight national title on Feb. 6, faced a dogged effort from Taiwan early on but capitalized on misplaced shots in the fifth end, scoring six points to lead 8-2 before the teams shook hands after the seventh.

"We regained our form by the third end and that was big," skip Yusuke Morozumi said. "They made mistakes (during the fifth) while we managed to continue doing what we wanted to."

"It's important to win the first match of any competition. We lost against Taiwan at the Pacific Asia Championship last year so I didn't want to end the season without beating them."

In other opening games of the six-team round-robin, South Korea beat Qatar 20-0 and China defeated Kazakhstan 12-1.

Japan women's team, comprised of national championship runner-up LS Kitami, also got off to a comfortable eighth-end win in their five-team preliminary round. Japan ground out a 6-0 lead by the third end against sport-debutant Qatar, which was reeling out several double takeouts.

"I was happy to play them, players who said they like us as fellow curlers," said captain Mari Motohashi, who also captains the 230-member Japanese delegation at the meet.

"They could bridge the gap on us in the future but I was just happy to have played them today, in their first competitive match. They were making some great shots and I could tell they are growing rapidly."

Qatar coach Lajos Belleli also saluted his team for a courageous outing that wasn't reflected in the scoreline.

"This was the first ever game in their lives and so far so good. We're still beginners and we have to admit that in every kind of aspect, experience and in technical phases," he said. "They showed the spirit of curling, we had some lucky shots, some nice shots on purpose."

"The (members of) Japanese team for example are idols of my team. Now they can play against them so we're really happy."

China beat Kazakhstan 20-2 in the other match.

Around 2,000 athletes, coaches, staff and officials from a meet-record 32 countries and regions will participate in the Asian Winter Games, including first-time Oceanian guests Australia and New Zealand -- although their athletes can only compete and not win medals.

==Kyodo