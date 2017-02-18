Soccer: Kashima beat Urawa again to lift Super Cup

J-League and Emperor's Cup champions Kashima Antlers raised the curtain on the new Japanese season with a 3-2 victory over Urawa Reds in the Fuji Xerox Super Cup on Saturday.

Yasushi Endo's first-half brace and substitute Yuma Suzuki's late winner -- virtually gifted to them by Urawa defender Wataru Endo -- handed Kashima their first piece of silverware in 2017 at Nissan Stadium, where the Ibaraki club won global acclaim by giving Real Madrid a fright in the Club World Cup final in December.

In a rematch of the league championship final, substitute Shinzo Koroki and Yuki Muto scored for Urawa, who will return here next weekend to launch their J-League campaign against Yokohama F Marinos.

Antlers, who won the Super Cup for their sixth time, are at home to FC Tokyo on the opening day of the season.

"It's always a difficult battle against Urawa Reds, but I'm glad we're taking home the cup in the end," Kashima manager Masatada Ishii said.

"This was our first competitive match with some new, fresh faces in the squad and a win like this will get us going in the J-League. It's certainly nice to have won this for the sixth time."

"There are things you learn only by winning titles. It's what our club is all about, winning titles. Once you win one, you start craving for the next, and it doesn't matter if it's the same kind."

Reds boss Mihailo Petrovic did not seem to be overly bothered by yet another defeat to Antlers.

"We managed to come back from two goals down against a very strong side in Kashima," Petrovic said. "The last goal was unfortunate because I thought at one point we were closer to a third than they were. We may have lost, but I took a lot of positives from our performance."

Kashima picked up right where they left off on New Year's Day, when they beat Kawasaki Frontale in the Emperor's Cup final to cap a league and cup double.

Mu Kanazaki, who still appears to be in the superb form he was in late last season, got things going for Antlers in the 21st minute, hitting the post off the hands of Shusaku Nishikawa.

With six minutes left in the first half, Reds paid the price for an ill-advised decision by Endo to foul Daigo Nishi just outside the box. Kashima's Endo took the free kick with graceful accuracy, hitting into the back of the net from 20 meters out as Japan No. 1 Nishikawa could only look on.

Shortly after Shoma Doi hit the bar, Endo got another mention on the scoreboard, netting from the rebound of Kanazaki's effort to make it 2-0 heading into the intermission.

Urawa finally pulled one back in the 74th minute, when Koroki, who came on following the break, was tripped up in the area by Gen Shoji to win a penalty.

Koroki converted into the bottom right corner and one minute later, Muto nodded in the equalizer after South Korea custodian Kwoun Sun Tae kept out a header by Zlatan Ljubijankic.

The tide appeared to be turning, but Reds blew it -- again -- as Suzuki snatched a shocking back pass by Wataru Endo on 83 minutes to strike from close range as Antlers firmly held on to the bragging rights.

Complacency does not appear to be an issue for Ishii's men, who on Tuesday kick off their Asian Champions League season at home to Ulsan Hyundai. Reds are away to Western Sydney Wanderers also Tuesday.

"I thought we were awful today," Yasushi Endo said. "We cannot play like this next time out, that's for sure."

