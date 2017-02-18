Feature: Asian Games: Good medicine lifting South Korean women's hockey

A year away from hosting the women's Olympic ice hockey tournament in Pyeongchang, South Korea's players have come to Sapporo with something to prove.

Longtime Asian outsiders, the South Koreans have brought in a pair of outsiders, naturalized forward Caroline Park and coach Sarah Murray as part of the rebuilding process.

Park, a 27-year-old from Toronto who played college hockey at Princeton, is currently taking time off from medical school in order to play for South Korea in Sapporo at the Asian Winter Games and in April's world championship.