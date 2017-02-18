Close

February 18, 2017 21:58

20:48 18 February 2017

China announces suspension of N. Korean coal imports

BEIJING, Feb. 18, Kyodo

China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea for at least the remainder of the year, as part of efforts to implement U.N. sanctions against the country, the Commerce Ministry announced Saturday.

The move, announced in a short notice on the ministry's website, will become effective Sunday.

The announcement said the suspension was in accordance with U.N. Security Council Resolution 2321, adopted in late 2016 following North Korea's fifth nuclear test, which was carried out in September the same year.

