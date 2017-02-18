Close

Kyodo News

February 18, 2017 21:58

21:38 18 February 2017

Japan eyes updating defense guidelines to bolster alliance with U.S.

TOKYO, Feb. 18, Kyodo

The Japanese government plans to update its defense program guidelines five years earlier than initially planned in hope of strengthening the Japan-U.S. defense alliance under President Donald Trump's administration, a government source said Saturday.

The plan aimed at beefing up its defense capability comes after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the new American president confirmed their resolve to further bolster the bilateral alliance in their first summit meeting earlier this month, the source said.

Considering North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as well as China's growing assertiveness in the East and South China seas, Tokyo will likely accelerate the procedure to update the guidelines, which typically take place every 10 years.

