Asian Games: Japan men, women win curling openers as Games begin

Japan beat Taiwan 11-3 in the men's curling preliminary round as the eighth Asian Winter Games got under way Saturday in Sapporo, where the women's team also eased to a 17-1 win over Qatar at the meet being held in Japan for the first time since 2003.

The men's team, whose members are drawn from the SC Karuizawa Club that won its fifth straight national title on Feb. 6, also defeated Qatar 19-1 in its second match to get off to a perfect start.

Japan faced a dogged effort from Taiwan in the opener early on but capitalized on misplaced shots in the fifth end, scoring six points to lead 8-2 before the teams shook hands after the seventh.