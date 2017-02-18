Close

Kyodo News

February 18, 2017 23:32

22:09 18 February 2017

Figure skating: Japan's Mihara rallies to win Four Continents

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb. 18, Kyodo

Japan's Mai Mihara came from fourth place in the women's short program to win the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Mihara, making her debut in the competition, topped the free skate and claimed victory with a total of 200.85 points at Gangneung Ice Arena.

Short program leader Gabrielle Daleman of Canada placed second with 196.91 points and American Mirai Nagasu was third with 194.95.

  • Figure skating: Japan's Mihara wins at Four Continents
