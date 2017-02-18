Figure skating: Japan's Mihara rallies to win Four Continents

Japan's Mai Mihara came from fourth place in the women's short program to win the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Mihara, making her debut in the competition, topped the free skate and claimed victory with a total of 200.85 points at Gangneung Ice Arena.

Short program leader Gabrielle Daleman of Canada placed second with 196.91 points and American Mirai Nagasu was third with 194.95.