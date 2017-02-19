Close

Kyodo News

February 19, 2017 14:02

11:21 19 February 2017

Tennis: Nishikori clinches place in Argentina Open final

BUENOS AIRES, Feb. 18, Kyodo

World No. 5 Kei Nishikori overcame an early scare to beat hometown favorite and world No. 77 Carlos Berlocq 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday to advance to the final of the Argentina Open.

Nishikori will face Alexander Dolgopolov of Ukraine in Sunday's final with the 27-year-old Japanese looking to win his first title of the season and 12th of his career.

"It was a tough match and the heat didn't help," said the top-seeded Nishikori who dropped his serve once in the first set and could not claw back the advantage, wasting five break point opportunities of his own.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

