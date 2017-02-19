11:21 19 February 2017
Tennis: Nishikori clinches place in Argentina Open final
BUENOS AIRES, Feb. 18, Kyodo
World No. 5 Kei Nishikori overcame an early scare to beat hometown favorite and world No. 77 Carlos Berlocq 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday to advance to the final of the Argentina Open.
Nishikori will face Alexander Dolgopolov of Ukraine in Sunday's final with the 27-year-old Japanese looking to win his first title of the season and 12th of his career.
"It was a tough match and the heat didn't help," said the top-seeded Nishikori who dropped his serve once in the first set and could not claw back the advantage, wasting five break point opportunities of his own.
