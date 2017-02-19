Soccer: Podolski or not, Vissel's Nelsinho has serious intent

Vissel Kobe boss Nelsinho would rather not discuss the transfer saga surrounding German World Cup-winning striker Lukas Podolksi.

After his latest shopping spree at his former club Kashiwa Reysol, Nelsinho believes with or without Podolski he has the makings of a side that can launch a serious bid for a first J-League title following an impressive runner-up finish in the second stage in 2016.

The wily Brazilian tactician has added two more tried and trusted former Kashiwa players to his squad, bringing in striker Junya Tanaka and defender Hirofumi Watanabe, who arrives from Vegalta Sendai.

Podolski, 31, has reportedly agreed to move from Turkish giants Galatasaray to Vissel in the summer on a three-year deal worth 15 million euros ($16 million), with Galatasaray to receive a transfer fee of 2.7 million euros.

"I think I have been very successful in the signings that I have made so I don't want to make comment (on players I haven't signed)," the 66-year-old Nelsinho said in the lead up to Kobe's league opener away to top-flight returnees Shimizu S-Pulse on Saturday.

"The team as a finished product is always going to be better when you have players in it who can adapt and players whose capabilities you are already aware of," said Nelsinho, whose squad already includes former Reysol defender Wataru Hashimoto and striker Leandro.

"They know our style of play well and they know my personality and having players like that in the team can provide inspiration to the rest of the group."

Nelsinho, who has coached several J-League teams in his long career, steered Kashiwa to their maiden championship title in 2011, just one year after getting the north Chiba club promoted as J2 champions.

He moved to Kobe in 2015 and last year guided them to seventh place in the overall standings, the highest position in the club's history.

After last season's strong finish, Nelsinho says he is targeting the title, or at the very least spot in the 2018 Asian Champions League.

"There has been a lot of transfer activity in the J-League this year, and that includes Vissel. All of the teams will be trying to win the title, whoever they are, and we cannot allow ourselves to be taken out of the equation," said Nelsinho.

"Our aim is to win the championship or at the very least take one of the berths for the Asian Champions League."

If Podolski does sign, he would be the biggest name to arrive in the J-League since Uruguayan striker Diego Forlan, who played for Cerezo Osaka from 2014-2015.

The move would take effect from June 1, meaning Podolski could play for Galatasaray until the end of the season, according to reports. Kobe initially tried to sign Podolski in time for the start of the season but were knocked back.

Nelsinho said he welcomes household names moving to the J-League but suggested that he would not tolerate players in the twilight of their careers just turning up to fatten their pension funds.

"I am not against famous players with a track record coming to Japan. I think it is good, but they have to be good players in every sense of the word, players that have come to fight for the team," said Nelsinho.

"The J-League is already at a high level and you have to have players that are going to raise it even more and serve as a role model to younger players."

==Kyodo