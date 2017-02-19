Close

Kyodo News

February 19, 2017 16:30

14:49 19 February 2017

Japan welcomes China's suspension of coal imports from N. Korea

TOKYO, Feb. 19, Kyodo

A Japanese government spokesman on Sunday welcomed China's announcement to suspend all North Korean coal imports until the end of this year as part of strengthened sanctions against Pyongyang in response to its nuclear and missile development programs.

"The North Korean threat has increased, including its missile development. China's decision is a welcome development," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda told a TV program Sunday morning.

China's Commerce Ministry said Saturday the suspension of coal imports was in accordance with U.N. Security Council Resolution 2321, adopted in November 2016 following North Korea's fifth nuclear test, which was carried out in September the same year.

