Kyodo News

February 19, 2017 18:47

16:49 19 February 2017

URGENT: Malaysian police suspect more N. Koreans behind Kim Jong Nam death

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 19, Kyodo

Malaysian police said Sunday there are more North Korean suspects behind the murder of the elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

They told reporters at a press conference that four North Korean suspects fled Malaysia on Monday, the day Kim Jong Nam died after an assault at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The police disclosed part of the latest situation of their ongoing investigations, a day after they announced the arrest of a North Korean man in connection with the suspected assassination.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

