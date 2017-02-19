16:49 19 February 2017
URGENT: Malaysian police suspect more N. Koreans behind Kim Jong Nam death
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 19, Kyodo
Malaysian police said Sunday there are more North Korean suspects behind the murder of the elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
They told reporters at a press conference that four North Korean suspects fled Malaysia on Monday, the day Kim Jong Nam died after an assault at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
The police disclosed part of the latest situation of their ongoing investigations, a day after they announced the arrest of a North Korean man in connection with the suspected assassination.
