Malaysia says more N. Koreans behind Kim Jong Nam murder

Malaysian police said Sunday they are hunting more North Korean suspects over the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

They told reporters at a press conference that four North Korean men fled Malaysia on Monday, the day Kim Jong Nam died after an assault, possibly with poison, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

In addition to the four, who hold normal passports, officers said they are looking for three others, including one who has already been identified as a North Korean, in connection with the suspected assassination.