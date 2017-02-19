Close

Kyodo News

February 19, 2017 20:53

19:38 19 February 2017

ASEAN foreign ministers set to meet in Philippines

By Ronron Calunsod
BORACAY ISLAND, Philippines, Feb. 19, Kyodo

Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are set to meet in the Philippines resort island of Borcay on Tuesday to start the yearlong meetings that will tackle issues of interest to the bloc, including regional and global developments, a Philippine diplomat said Sunday.

Charles Jose, spokesman for the Philippine Foreign Ministry, told Kyodo News that the ASEAN foreign ministers, with Philippine Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay acting as chairman, will likely discuss the South China Sea issue, in which some ASEAN member states are involved, as well as Myanmar's Rohingya issue.

A series of meetings leading up to Tuesday's retreat by the ASEAN foreign ministers began Sunday.

