At least 39 killed, 50 injured in car bomb attack in Somalia

At least 39 people were killed and 50 others injured in a massive car bomb attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Sunday, according to media reports.

While no group has yet claimed responsibility, al-Shabab, Somalia's homegrown Islamic extremist rebels, often carry out such attacks, according to local media.

The parked vehicle exploded near a restaurant when shoppers and traders were gathered inside a market in the Madina district of the capital, according to local authorities.