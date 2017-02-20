08:12 20 February 2017
At least 39 killed, 50 injured in car bomb attack in Somalia
NAIROBI, Feb. 20, Kyodo
At least 39 people were killed and 50 others injured in a massive car bomb attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Sunday, according to media reports.
While no group has yet claimed responsibility, al-Shabab, Somalia's homegrown Islamic extremist rebels, often carry out such attacks, according to local media.
The parked vehicle exploded near a restaurant when shoppers and traders were gathered inside a market in the Madina district of the capital, according to local authorities.
