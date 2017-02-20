Japan logs 1st trade deficit in 5 months in Jan., at 1.09 tril. yen

Japan posted its first goods trade deficit in five months in January, logging red ink of 1.09 trillion yen ($9.7 billion), as imports increased more than exports on rising commodity prices, the government said Monday.

Imports marked their first gain in 25 months, up 8.5 percent from a year earlier to 6.51 trillion yen, while exports rose 1.3 percent to 5.42 trillion yen, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

Japan had a trade surplus of 399.31 billion yen with the United States, shrinking for a second straight month. Exports dropped 6.6 percent from a year earlier to 1.05 trillion yen and imports rose 11.9 percent to 654.66 billion yen.