Japan logs 1st trade deficit in 5 months in Jan., at 1.09 tril. yen

Japan posted its first goods trade deficit in five months in January, logging red ink of 1.09 trillion yen ($9.7 billion), as imports increased more than exports on rising commodity prices, the government said Monday.

Imports marked their first gain in 25 months, up 8.5 percent from a year earlier to 6.51 trillion yen, while exports rose 1.3 percent to 5.42 trillion yen, helped by exports to Asia, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

Exports to the United States, Japan's major trading partner, dropped after auto shipments registered a 10.1 percent year-on-year fall, at a time of growing concern about U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance on trade.