12:43 20 February 2017
Japan logs 1st trade deficit in 5 months in Jan., at 1.09 tril. yen
By Noriyuki Suzuki
TOKYO, Feb. 20, Kyodo
Japan posted its first goods trade deficit in five months in January, logging red ink of 1.09 trillion yen ($9.7 billion), as imports increased more than exports on rising commodity prices, the government said Monday.
Imports marked their first gain in 25 months, up 8.5 percent from a year earlier to 6.51 trillion yen, while exports rose 1.3 percent to 5.42 trillion yen, helped by exports to Asia, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.
Exports to the United States, Japan's major trading partner, dropped after auto shipments registered a 10.1 percent year-on-year fall, at a time of growing concern about U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance on trade.
