Soccer: Minamino grabs hat-trick to power Salzburg past Ried

Japanese striker Takumi Minamino bagged a hat-trick as Salzburg romped to their biggest win of the season with a 6-1 thrashing of Ried on the road in the Austrian first-division on Sunday.

Minamino struck in the 23, 25th and 58th minutes and took his tally for the season to nine to move into second in the top-flight scoring charts.

Jonatan Soriano and Josip Radosevic were also on target and South Korean forward Hwang Hee Chan completed victory from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.