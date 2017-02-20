12:59 20 February 2017
Soccer: Minamino grabs hat-trick to power Salzburg past Ried
TOKYO, Feb. 20, Kyodo
Japanese striker Takumi Minamino bagged a hat-trick as Salzburg romped to their biggest win of the season with a 6-1 thrashing of Ried on the road in the Austrian first-division on Sunday.
Minamino struck in the 23, 25th and 58th minutes and took his tally for the season to nine to move into second in the top-flight scoring charts.
Jonatan Soriano and Josip Radosevic were also on target and South Korean forward Hwang Hee Chan completed victory from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.
