Close

Kyodo News

February 20, 2017 14:40

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:43 20 February 2017

Sagawa Express to list on Tokyo bourse, eyes global expansion

TOKYO, Feb. 20, Kyodo

Sagawa Express Co. is aiming to go public on the First Section of the Tokyo bourse within this year and began holding talks with major brokerages, sources close to the matter said Monday.

Using the capital it will obtain through the listing, Japan's major parcel delivery company hopes to expand its logistics network overseas through merger and acquisition and close in on Nippon Express Co., a top player in the industry, they said. The total market value could be more than 300 billion yen ($2.65 billion), they added.

Parent company SG Holdings Co. holds an 80 percent stake in Sagawa Express and will sell part of it but will remain the top shareholder in its subsidiary.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 14 Feb 2017URGENT: Malaysia's police confirm death of N. Korean leader's half-brother
  2. 14 Feb 2017Philippines extends timetable in shift to Japanese digital TV standard
  3. 15 Feb 2017S. Korea certain N. Korean leader's brother murdered in Malaysia
  4. 15 Feb 2017Japan offers 4.8 bil. yen aid to improve water supply in Nepalese city
  5. 15 Feb 2017N. Korean leader's half-brother dies in Malaysia

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete