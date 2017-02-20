Sagawa Express to list on Tokyo bourse, eyes global expansion

Sagawa Express Co. is aiming to go public on the First Section of the Tokyo bourse within this year and began holding talks with major brokerages, sources close to the matter said Monday.

Using the capital it will obtain through the listing, Japan's major parcel delivery company hopes to expand its logistics network overseas through merger and acquisition and close in on Nippon Express Co., a top player in the industry, they said. The total market value could be more than 300 billion yen ($2.65 billion), they added.

Parent company SG Holdings Co. holds an 80 percent stake in Sagawa Express and will sell part of it but will remain the top shareholder in its subsidiary.