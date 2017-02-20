H.K. chief Tsang remanded in custody awaiting sentencing

Hong Kong's former leader Donald Tsang, the most senior official in the former British colony to be convicted in a criminal trial for misconduct in office, was on Monday remanded in custody awaiting court sentencing scheduled for Wednesday.

The High Court judge said after mitigation by the defense that imprisonment is likely.

Tsang, 72, who served two terms as Hong Kong's chief executive between 2005 and 2012, looked red-faced when saying farewell to his wife, son and sister before being taken away by court marshals.