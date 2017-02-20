Close

Kyodo News

February 20, 2017 20:10

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:55 20 February 2017

H.K. chief Tsang remanded in custody awaiting sentencing

HONG KONG, Feb. 20, Kyodo

Hong Kong's former leader Donald Tsang, the most senior official in the former British colony to be convicted in a criminal trial for misconduct in office, was on Monday remanded in custody awaiting court sentencing scheduled for Wednesday.

The High Court judge said after mitigation by the defense that imprisonment is likely.

Tsang, 72, who served two terms as Hong Kong's chief executive between 2005 and 2012, looked red-faced when saying farewell to his wife, son and sister before being taken away by court marshals.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 14 Feb 2017URGENT: Malaysia's police confirm death of N. Korean leader's half-brother
  2. 14 Feb 2017Philippines extends timetable in shift to Japanese digital TV standard
  3. 15 Feb 2017S. Korea certain N. Korean leader's brother murdered in Malaysia
  4. 15 Feb 2017Japan offers 4.8 bil. yen aid to improve water supply in Nepalese city
  5. 15 Feb 2017N. Korean leader's half-brother dies in Malaysia

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete